Woman obstructed justice in crash that seriously hurt Cincinnati officer: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There is a new development in a hit-skip crash that seriously injured an on-duty Cincinnati police officer.

The Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit cited a woman to go to court Thursday on obstructing justice and other charges from the April 27 crash in Evanston.

Rasheeda Lawson, 32, “knowingly hindered the discovery and apprehension of the driver of a white Nissan Maxima” that struck the cruiser, investigators wrote in court records.

Lawson also is accused of lying to police about what happened and helping the driver responsible for the 1:30 a.m. crash on Dana Avenue escape apprehension, according to an affidavit.

At the time of the crash, police said the driver of a 2017 Nissan Altima failed to yield as he turned left and crashed into the officer’s cruiser.

The impact of the collision caused the officer’s vehicle to hit a small tree and land on it, trapping her inside.

Firefighters were able to pull her out. She suffered a broken ankle among other injuries and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

NEW INFO: A Cincinnati police officer is recovering after an accident in Evanston. It happened around 1:30 a.m. and left the SUV mangled. Another car is involved. These are pictures from the scene at the intersection of Dana and Trimble. @MorganParrishTV has details on @FOX19. pic.twitter.com/8p50qD4Uln — Andrea Finney (@AndreaTVNews) April 27, 2022

A lieutenant at the scene of the crash told FOX19 NOW back on April 27 that two “young males” were in the Altima and both ran from the scene after the crash.

Cincinnati police later said they were only looking for the driver of the Altima.

FOX19 NOW is checking with police Thursday to see if they tracked the driver down and charged him.

If not, investigators clearly feel Lawson is to blame, court records show.

“Ms. Lawson gave a taped statement that stated that she observed the crash, the driver and an occupant fled east from the vehicle and gave a description of two occupants,” they wrote in a sworn statement filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

“After further investigation, officers observed Ms. Lawson help the single occupant, the driver that she knew, from the white Nissan Maxima leave the scene westbound and had her friend go pick up the driver on another street to avoid apprehension. Ms. Lawson’s statement was completely false as to the sequence of events, statements and interactions of both drivers and the direction that the occupants of the white Nissan Maxima fled the scene.”

Since police cited Lawson to court, she was not booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center before her arraignment Thursday morning, court officials tell FOX19 NOW.

We will continue to update this breaking story throughout the day.

