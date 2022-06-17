Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Community members performing random acts of kindness in honor of hospitalized Mason teen

Kallen Hansen and Makayla Conders
Kallen Hansen and Makayla Conders(Provided)
By Ken Baker
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Mason community is coming together to perform random acts of kindness in honor of a Mason Middle School student who was seriously injured three weeks ago.

The social media campaign is called the Princess Roots Project. The goal is for community members to perform random acts of kindness and post it to social media with the #PrincessRoots hashtag.

Kallen Hansen, 14, launched the Princess Root Project in honor of her friend, Makayla Conders.

The 13-year-old was seriously hurt when a large tree fell on her while she and her friends were swinging on a tire swing attached to its branches.

Conders is still hospitalized in intensive care and has a long road of recovery ahead.

Melisa Hansen says her daughter is launching this initiative because her daughter’s best friend won’t be able to perform random acts of kindness this summer because she is hospitalized.

“Essentially being Makayla’s hands for the summer,” said Melisa Hansen, Kallen’s mom.

With each hashtag, a bead will be placed in a jar, and at the end of the summer it will be given to Makayla.

The group said they know when she’s given the jar of beads – it will make a world of difference.

“I’m certain she will be touched and thrilled to know that she has been an inspiration for so much good and so much service,” Hansen said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Loveland woman's backpack found, family says
Police: 23-year-old Loveland woman found alive
‘Anchorman’ actor arrested during drive from CVG to Comic Con event
‘Anchorman’ actor arrested during drive from CVG to Comic Con event
One person was seriously hurt in a crash in West Chester Township and taken to a hospital late...
Recent Mason HS grad killed in West Chester crash
Fire crews respond to blaze in Wilder warehouse Wednesday evening.
Crews battle fire at Castellini Company produce warehouse in NKY
An 18-year-old male is dead and another teen and a third person were wounded in a Cheviot...
18-year-old dead, 2 others hurt in Cheviot shooting, police say

Latest News

More than 103,000 Duke Energy customers are without power as of 4 a.m. Tuesday, down from a...
Replacement benefits offered for SNAP food lost during Tri-State power outage
Police at the scene of a serious injury motorcycle crash in Colerain.
Serious motorcycle crash in Colerain Township, police say
A bee pollenates a flower.
Watch out for aggressive bees and wasps in your yard this summer
Lebanon child opens lemonade stand to raise money for injured puppy
Lebanon child opens lemonade stand to raise money for injured puppy