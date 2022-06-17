Community members performing random acts of kindness in honor of hospitalized Mason teen

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Mason community is coming together to perform random acts of kindness in honor of a Mason Middle School student who was seriously injured three weeks ago.

The social media campaign is called the Princess Roots Project. The goal is for community members to perform random acts of kindness and post it to social media with the #PrincessRoots hashtag.

Kallen Hansen, 14, launched the Princess Root Project in honor of her friend, Makayla Conders.

The 13-year-old was seriously hurt when a large tree fell on her while she and her friends were swinging on a tire swing attached to its branches.

Conders is still hospitalized in intensive care and has a long road of recovery ahead.

Melisa Hansen says her daughter is launching this initiative because her daughter’s best friend won’t be able to perform random acts of kindness this summer because she is hospitalized.

“Essentially being Makayla’s hands for the summer,” said Melisa Hansen, Kallen’s mom.

With each hashtag, a bead will be placed in a jar, and at the end of the summer it will be given to Makayla.

The group said they know when she’s given the jar of beads – it will make a world of difference.

“I’m certain she will be touched and thrilled to know that she has been an inspiration for so much good and so much service,” Hansen said.

