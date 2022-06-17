Community supporting family of Mason grad killed in crash through fundraisers, diaper drive

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - The death of a recent Mason High School graduate in a car crash has spurred the community into action to help his family.

West Chester police say they believe Jyan Waespe, 18, was driving near Tylersville and Butler Warren roads on Tuesday when his car was hit by another driver who ran a red light.

“Every time you have to pass that way, a family member has to pass that way, [it’s] difficult,” said Michelle Sloan, a co-worker of Waespe’s mother.

According to Sloan, Jyan was expecting a baby with his girlfriend Kayla who is due in August.

“We know that little baby Toby will never get to meet his father, and so that, that hits home for so many of us,” Sloan said. “He was preparing to be the best dad that he could be.”

People in the community, including Sloan and her co-workers, are coordinating support for the family. There is currently a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $26,000 from over 300 different donors.

Sloan’s office is also hosting a diaper drive. She says the money raised and the donated diapers will all go to Kayla and Toby. Any leftover diapers will be given to mothers in need.

“The family would love to tell the community thank you so much from the bottom of their hearts because the outreach has been incredible,” she said.

Despite their grief, Sloan says the family knows Jayn’s legacy will never fade away.

“Jyan was an organ donor, so we know he will also live on,” Sloan said. “He was just a sweet, funny, special young man who had a lot to look forward to.”

Family and friends will be able to pay their respects at a public visitation from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 20 at the Hodapp Funeral Home. A private service will also be held.

Anyone who would like to donate to the diaper drive can drop off items at the RE/MAX location at 7264 Columbia Road, Suite 200, in Maineville, Ohio. Drop-offs are welcome Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Any size diaper or wipes are accepted.

As for the crash, the other driver has not been identified. Police initially reported that the driver had been charged with an OVI, but later clarified no charges had been filed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.