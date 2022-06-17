Fire district warns drivers of raccoon stuck on NKY light pole

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Central Campbell County Fire District is warning drivers of a racoon that is stuck on a light pole on Alexandria Pike.

“We are aware of a wild raccoon that has taken up residency on top of a light pole along Alexandria Pike in the area of Meijer. Please be careful if you’re driving in the area,” they said in a post on Facebook.

The fire district said they have contacted several resources to try and mitigate the situation.

It’s not clear how long the racoon has been stuck there.

The district said for “safety and liability reasons” they will not attempt to get the raccoon down.

