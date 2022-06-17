Contests
Gas prices could fall under $5 in next week: GasBuddy analyst

With the national average for a gallon of gas now at an all-time high this week of $5 per...
With the national average for a gallon of gas now at an all-time high this week of $5 per gallon of regular, relief could be in sight, according to a GasBuddy analyst.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With the national average for a gallon of gas hitting an all-time high this week of $5 and shooting up locally nearly 25 cents in the last week alone, relief could be in sight, according to a GasBuddy analyst.

Gas prices could fall under $5 per gallon of regular within the next week or so, the analyst, Patrick De Haan, tweeted on Thursday.

“No one should be in a rush to fill their gas tank- prices in most areas of the US will be coming down in the days and weeks ahead (things could shift, so stay tuned), but we could drop back to a national average of $4.75-$4.85/gal by July 4 if nothing changes!”

The average cost of gas in Greater Cincinnati on Friday is $5.072, according to GasBuddy.

A full list of gas prices is available on FOX19 NOW.

Prices nationally are worst in California, where the average price per gallon is well over $6. One station in northern California made national news recently by charging nearly $10 per gallon, making it the most expensive in the nation.

Gas prices in Ohio are averaging $5.012 per gallon regular on Friday, according to AAA.

>> What gas prices are you seeing? Let us know here <<

That same gallon of gas on average in Indiana will cost you $5.172.

Kentucky is apparently the place to fill up locally, that is if you don’t burn off the profit by driving there.

A gallon of regular gas costs on average $4.758.

Kentucky governor stops state gas tax hike

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

