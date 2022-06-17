GRAPHIC: Dog, owner attacked at downtown dog park, police say

Warning: Some readers may find the video above graphic.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dog is recovekring after its owner says both he and his pup were attacked in a Downtown Cincinnati dog park.

Dale Monday called Cincinnati police to Fido Dog Park on Wednesday night saying a woman had punched him while he was trying to separate his dog, Baxter, from another dog.

“When I went in, a dog came up to him and started to get a little aggressive, and I lifted the dog off, and she took the dog away,” Monday recalled. “I sat down, and her dog just came up and just grabbed him and would not let him go.”

Both Monday and a witness say the woman showed no remorse as Baxter was being attacked—that she even laughed while it was happening.

“He was crying, like in terror,” Monday recalled. “Actually it broke my heart. He’s a good dog.”

Baxter will have to wear a cone for the next month after nearly losing part of his ear. A veterinarian told Monday Baxter could have died had Monday not jumped in.

But that’s not all that happened. Monday says while he was trying to separate the dogs, the other owner punched him in the nose.

“And I was just, like, amazed, and that’s when I’m like, ‘You punched me in the face!’ And I was just covered in blood. And I asked someone to call 911, and no one did, so I called 911 myself,” Modnay said.

Police arrived on scene. The woman in her 30s was cited for disorderly conduct.

Monday remains confused by the ordeal.

“There was no reason why she hit me,” he said.

There was no reason why she hit me.

The witness, who preferred to remain anonymous, said the incident was “traumatic” because there was so much blood.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.