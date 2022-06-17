Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Dog, owner attacked at downtown dog park, police say

A man says the other dog owner sucker-punched him while he was trying to separate his dog from hers.
By Courtney King
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warning: Some readers may find the video above graphic.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dog is recovekring after its owner says both he and his pup were attacked in a Downtown Cincinnati dog park.

Dale Monday called Cincinnati police to Fido Dog Park on Wednesday night saying a woman had punched him while he was trying to separate his dog, Baxter, from another dog.

“When I went in, a dog came up to him and started to get a little aggressive, and I lifted the dog off, and she took the dog away,” Monday recalled. “I sat down, and her dog just came up and just grabbed him and would not let him go.”

Both Monday and a witness say the woman showed no remorse as Baxter was being attacked—that she even laughed while it was happening.

“He was crying, like in terror,” Monday recalled. “Actually it broke my heart. He’s a good dog.”

Baxter will have to wear a cone for the next month after nearly losing part of his ear. A veterinarian told Monday Baxter could have died had Monday not jumped in.

But that’s not all that happened. Monday says while he was trying to separate the dogs, the other owner punched him in the nose.

“And I was just, like, amazed, and that’s when I’m like, ‘You punched me in the face!’ And I was just covered in blood. And I asked someone to call 911, and no one did, so I called 911 myself,” Modnay said.

Police arrived on scene. The woman in her 30s was cited for disorderly conduct.

Monday remains confused by the ordeal.

“There was no reason why she hit me,” he said.

There was no reason why she hit me.

The witness, who preferred to remain anonymous, said the incident was “traumatic” because there was so much blood.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Loveland woman's backpack found, family says
Police: 23-year-old Loveland woman found alive
‘Anchorman’ actor arrested during drive from CVG to Comic Con event
‘Anchorman’ actor arrested during drive from CVG to Comic Con event
One person was seriously hurt in a crash in West Chester Township and taken to a hospital late...
Recent Mason HS grad killed in West Chester crash
Fire crews respond to blaze in Wilder warehouse Wednesday evening.
Crews battle fire at Castellini Company produce warehouse in NKY
An 18-year-old male is dead and another teen and a third person were wounded in a Cheviot...
18-year-old dead, 2 others hurt in Cheviot shooting, police say

Latest News

More than 103,000 Duke Energy customers are without power as of 4 a.m. Tuesday, down from a...
Replacement benefits offered for SNAP food lost during Tri-State power outage
Kallen Hansen and Makayla Conders
Community members perform acts of kindness in honor of hospitalized Mason teen
Police at the scene of a serious injury motorcycle crash in Colerain.
Serious motorcycle crash in Colerain Township, police say
A bee pollenates a flower.
Watch out for aggressive bees and wasps in your yard this summer