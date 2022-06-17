Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Prisoner escaped from UC Hospital, sheriff’s office says

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says Russell Baumgartner was a prisoner at River City...
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says Russell Baumgartner was a prisoner at River City Correctional Facility and escaped from UC Hospital.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A prisoner at River City Correctional Facility escaped from UC hospital, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Russell Baumgartner, 36, of Church Street in Middletown, was being held on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kyla Woods.

Baumgartner was last seen at UC hospital early Friday morning, according to Woods.

She said the escape was reported to the sheriff’s office and deputies are filing warrants at this time.

If anyone sees Baumgartner, they are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040 or text the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 513-586-5533.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Anchorman’ actor arrested during drive from CVG to Comic Con event
‘Anchorman’ actor arrested during drive from CVG to Comic Con event
Missing Loveland woman's backpack found, family says
Police: 23-year-old Loveland woman found alive
Fire crews respond to blaze in Wilder warehouse Wednesday evening.
Crews battle fire at Castellini Company produce warehouse in NKY
The motorcyclist died in an ambulance.
Motorcyclist killed in Indian Hill crash
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time

Latest News

Police are searching for Dayshawnda Amison, 32.
Police identify woman seen shooting gun in OTR
Desean Brown faces life in prison if he is convicted on all charges, according to Hamilton...
Judge denies bond for suspect in Nylo, Nyteisha Lattimore case
The Capitoline Wolf statue was a gift to Cincinnati from the City of Rome in 1931. It...
Historic statue stolen from Eden Park
Justin Simpson and Stephanie Sandlin
Police bodycam shows officers finding toddlers in ‘filthy’ conditions in car with passed-out adults