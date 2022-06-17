Prisoner escaped from UC Hospital, sheriff’s office says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A prisoner at River City Correctional Facility escaped from UC hospital, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Russell Baumgartner, 36, of Church Street in Middletown, was being held on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kyla Woods.

Baumgartner was last seen at UC hospital early Friday morning, according to Woods.

She said the escape was reported to the sheriff’s office and deputies are filing warrants at this time.

If anyone sees Baumgartner, they are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040 or text the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 513-586-5533.

