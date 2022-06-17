Historic statue stolen from Eden Park

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An historic bronze sculpture was stolen from Eden Park sometime Thursday night when someone cut through the paws of the statue and it was removed, the City of Cincinnati says.

Cincinnati police say a woman walking in the park Thursday morning noticed the statue but it was gone by the time she took her morning walk on Friday.

“As you know, we often deal with vandalism, litter and dumping issues in our parks, however, given the historical nature of this piece this is beyond disappointing. Public works such as this displayed throughout our parks have historical significance and are intended to be exhibited for the enjoyment and study of the general public,” the city posted on its website.

The Capitoline Wolf depicts the infants Romulus and Remus with a mother wolf and is a replica of the ancient Etruscan statue on the Capitoline Hill in Rome, according to the City of Cincinnati website.

It was gifted to Cincinnati by the City of Rome in 1931, city officials say.

The city’s website says The Sons of Italy arranged the gift to honor the Roman general Cincinnatus, for whom Cincinnati is named.

“We are asking anyone with knowledge of who is responsible, or where the statue is, to report it to the police immediately so that those responsible may be held accountable,” a post on the Cincinnati Parks Facebook page read.

Please call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040 if you have any information regarding the missing sculpture.

