I-71 is not the ‘Autobahn’: Officer clocks car driving more than 2x the speed limit

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver was cited for speeding and reckless driving after he was clocked going more than twice the speed limit on I-71, according to Cincinnati police.

Recently, an officer observed the car traveling at a high rate of speed on southbound I-71 heading towards downtown.

Video shows Officer Darryl Tyus initiating a traffic stop.

“Is there a reason you were speeding excessively fast, sir,” the officer asked the driver. “Do you know how fast you were going?”

The driver than tells the officer he was driving 90 mph.

“90... you sure,” Tyus asked. “Sir, it was 120 miles an hour. I paced you for a mile and a half. 120 miles an hour.”

The driver was given a speeding ticket for driving 120 miles an hour in a 55 mph speed zone. He was cited for reckless due to double the speed limit.

“There is no excuse on why you’re doing 120 miles an hour just delivering groceries,” Tyus said.

We've pulled over too many people recently for going 20, 30 and 40 MPH over the 55 mph speed limit on I-71. This recent traffic stop by D2 Ofr Tyus is NOT OKAY. Last time we checked 71 wasn't the Autobahn, you don't get to pick your own speed. We won't tolerate reckless driving! pic.twitter.com/F4iWHytnRb — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) June 17, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.