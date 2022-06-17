Judges denies bond for suspect in Nylo, Nyteisha Lattimore case

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Judge Megan Shanahan denied a bond for a man who is charged with the murder of Nyteisha Lattimore and her 3-year-old son Nylo.

Desean Brown was charged with their murders in December of 2020.

His attorneys filed a request for a low bond in May, which would have allowed him to be released from jail.

According to the judge, Brown still poses as a threat to the community and the family of Nylo and Nyteisha.

Nyteisha’s body was found near the Purple People Bridge. The Hamilton County Coroner said she died from stab wounds.

According to the prosecutor’s office evidence Brown killed Nyteisha Lattimore on December 5th 2020.



December 6th 2020 he threw Nylo Lattimore he threw Nylo in the river alive.



Nylo still hasn’t been found. Several search efforts were made to find Nylo’s body, but none were successful.

Brown is facing two counts of aggravated murder, one count of abuse of a corpse, and one count of tampering with evidence.

He is also still facing the death penalty.

Judge Shanahan says his next court date is scheduled for June 23 at 9 a.m.

