Lakota educator wins international award

An innovation specialist at Woodland Elementary School in the Lakota School District, Kim Carlson, won the "20 to Watch" award from the International Technology in Education (ISTE).(Provided by Lakota Local Schools)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Lakota educator is the winner of an international award, the school district announced Friday.

Woodland Elementary School’s innovation specialist, Kimberly Carlson, received a “20 to Watch” Award from the International Society of Technology in Education (ISTE), according to Lakota spokeswoman Betsy Fuller.

“We are delighted to spotlight some of the most innovative educators from around the globe for their tireless commitment to transform learning for all students,” said Richard Culatta, CEO of ISTE. “Each of these educators have made a tremendous impact on the quality of learning and student engagement during a very challenging time. Congratulations to all the honorees!”

Through this award, ISTE recognizes individuals who have demonstrated their innovative teaching style through projects that others in education can replicate in their classrooms.

As an innovation specialist, Carlson provides professional development to teachers at Woodland and across the Lakota district.

She shares how to incorporate new approaches, technology tools and resources into their teaching to best meet the individual needs of their students, according to Fuller.

Carlson, who has been with Lakota since 2000 and an innovation specialist since 2018, said she is honored to receive this recognition.

“In my 22 years of teaching, it has been exciting to learn ever-changing, innovative ways to provide instructional support for my fellow teachers and our students,” she said. “I am thrilled to represent Lakota Local Schools and humbled to be included in the company of talented international educators.”

“We are thrilled to have an ISTE 20 to Watch educator at Lakota,” said Superintendent Matt Miller. “Mrs. Carlson is an exemplary teacher and a leader in our schools. Her passion for education comes shining through.”

