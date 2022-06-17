Pleasant weekend ahead with sunshine, low humidity

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds and humidity decrease in the tri-state Friday evening as temperatures fall in the 60s overnight.

A pleasant weekend can be expected with low humidity and dry conditions. Saturday will have some northeasterly winds that may gust up to twenty miles per hour. This will only keep highs in the mid-to-upper 70s under sunshine.

Sunday morning will be chilly with low temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s with clear skies. Afternoon highs will be similar to Saturday for most of the tri-state.

Humidity builds back in the tri-state with more heat next week. Monday will have a mix of sun and clouds with 80s. Near-record highs will be in Cincinnati on both Tuesday and Wednesday with hazy, hot and humid conditions.

The record high for Tuesday, June 21 is 98 set back in 1933 and for Wednesday, June 22 is 97 set back in 1988. Our forecast ties both of these records for their respective dates.

Tuesday, June 21 at 5:14 a.m., the tri-state will officially enter the summer season! And the forecast has been ahead of schedule for the last couple of weeks!

