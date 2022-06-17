Police identify woman seen shooting gun in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police identified a woman captured on surveillance video shooting a gun in Over-the-Rhine on June 9.

Officers say that they still searching for Dayshawnda Amison, 32, after she was seen firing shots in the 100 block of E. McMicken Avenue.

Police said no one called 911, but shot spotter went off and a detective went and reviewed surveillance footage and discovered the incident.

Amison is considered armed and dangerous, officers said.

Police say that she frequents the OTR-area.

Amison is facing charges of discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises and weapons under disability.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

