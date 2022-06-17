Police identify woman seen shooting gun in OTR
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police identified a woman captured on surveillance video shooting a gun in Over-the-Rhine on June 9.
Officers say that they still searching for Dayshawnda Amison, 32, after she was seen firing shots in the 100 block of E. McMicken Avenue.
[ VIDEO: Police searching for woman seen shooting gun in OTR]
Police said no one called 911, but shot spotter went off and a detective went and reviewed surveillance footage and discovered the incident.
Amison is considered armed and dangerous, officers said.
Police say that she frequents the OTR-area.
Amison is facing charges of discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises and weapons under disability.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.
