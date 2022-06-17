Contests
Police identify woman seen shooting gun in OTR

Police are searching for Dayshawnda Amison, 32.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police identified a woman captured on surveillance video shooting a gun in Over-the-Rhine on June 9.

Officers say that they still searching for Dayshawnda Amison, 32, after she was seen firing shots in the 100 block of E. McMicken Avenue.

[ VIDEO: Police searching for woman seen shooting gun in OTR]

Police said no one called 911, but shot spotter went off and a detective went and reviewed surveillance footage and discovered the incident.

Amison is considered armed and dangerous, officers said.

Police say that she frequents the OTR-area.

Amison is facing charges of discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises and weapons under disability.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

