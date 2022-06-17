Police search for suspect in connection with assault at BP gas station in South Fairmount

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in assaulting a cashier at a BP gas station in South Fairmount.

Officers say the assault happened Monday around 7:45 a.m. after the suspect got into an argument with the cashier.

The suspect hit the cashier through the service window and then grabbed the cashier by the shirt smashing her head against the glass window, police said.

Officers say that the suspect also assaulted another employee who came out to help the cashier.

The suspect is a woman and is five feet and seven inches tall. She weighs about 160 pounds and is wearing a white short-sleeved T-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.