Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police search for suspect in connection with assault at BP gas station in South Fairmount

Police are searching for a suspect in connection with an assault at a BP gas station in South...
Police are searching for a suspect in connection with an assault at a BP gas station in South Fairmount.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in assaulting a cashier at a BP gas station in South Fairmount.

Officers say the assault happened Monday around 7:45 a.m. after the suspect got into an argument with the cashier.

The suspect hit the cashier through the service window and then grabbed the cashier by the shirt smashing her head against the glass window, police said.

Officers say that the suspect also assaulted another employee who came out to help the cashier.

The suspect is a woman and is five feet and seven inches tall. She weighs about 160 pounds and is wearing a white short-sleeved T-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Anchorman’ actor arrested during drive from CVG to Comic Con event
‘Anchorman’ actor arrested during drive from CVG to Comic Con event
Missing Loveland woman's backpack found, family says
Police: 23-year-old Loveland woman found alive
Fire crews respond to blaze in Wilder warehouse Wednesday evening.
Crews battle fire at Castellini Company produce warehouse in NKY
The motorcyclist died in an ambulance.
Motorcyclist killed in Indian Hill crash
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time

Latest News

Morgan Parish slides down into Sunlite Pool at Coney Island
Morgan Parish slides down into Sunlite Pool at Coney Island
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for most of the Tri-State until 3 p.m. Friday.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of Tri-State
An innovation specialist at Woodland Elementary School in the Lakota School District, Kim...
Lakota educator wins international award
Coney Island to attempt world record for most people down water slide
Coney Island to attempt world record for most people down water slide