Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police trying to identify man who threw urine on streetcar operator

Cincinnati Police District One detectives say this suspect threw urine on a streetcar operator...
Cincinnati Police District One detectives say this suspect threw urine on a streetcar operator at the Maintenance and Operations Facility.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are asking for help to identify a suspect who they say threw urine on a streetcar operator on Thursday.

District One detectives say the man waited for the operator at the Maintenance and Operations Facility at 1927 Race Street in Over the Rhine.

Detectives say the suspect had urine in a water bottle that he threw on the woman as she left the building and then he fled the area.

The woman was specifically targeted, police say, because the man rode with the operator earlier in the day and was asked to get off the streetcar because he was sleeping.

Police say CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to the man’s identity.

You can call 513-352-3040.

Cincinnati police detectives say the a streetcar operator was specifically targeted during an...
Cincinnati police detectives say the a streetcar operator was specifically targeted during an attack Thursday.(Cincinnati Police Department)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Anchorman’ actor arrested during drive from CVG to Comic Con event
‘Anchorman’ actor arrested during drive from CVG to Comic Con event
Missing Loveland woman's backpack found, family says
Police: 23-year-old Loveland woman found alive
Fire crews respond to blaze in Wilder warehouse Wednesday evening.
Crews battle fire at Castellini Company produce warehouse in NKY
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time
Dog, owner attacked at downtown dog park, police say
GRAPHIC: Dog, owner attacked at downtown dog park, police say

Latest News

TT's take: Obi Wan Kenobi
TT's take: Obi Wan Kenobi
Frank Marzullo kicks off Coney Island's world record attempt at Sunlite Pool
Frank Marzullo kicks off Coney Island's world record attempt at Sunlite Pool
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says Russell Baumgartner was a prisoner at River City...
Prisoner escaped from UC Hospital, sheriff’s office says
Police are searching for Dayshawnda Amison, 32.
Police identify woman seen shooting gun in OTR