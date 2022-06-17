Police trying to identify man who threw urine on streetcar operator

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are asking for help to identify a suspect who they say threw urine on a streetcar operator on Thursday.

District One detectives say the man waited for the operator at the Maintenance and Operations Facility at 1927 Race Street in Over the Rhine.

Detectives say the suspect had urine in a water bottle that he threw on the woman as she left the building and then he fled the area.

The woman was specifically targeted, police say, because the man rode with the operator earlier in the day and was asked to get off the streetcar because he was sleeping.

Police say CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to the man’s identity.

You can call 513-352-3040.

Cincinnati police detectives say the a streetcar operator was specifically targeted during an attack Thursday. (Cincinnati Police Department)

