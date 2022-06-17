Replacement benefits offered for SNAP food lost during Tri-State power outage

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tri-state parents reliant on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are trying to make ends meet after food spoilage during the extended power outage.

“We’re feeding our kids the three meals a day and with nothing really left to feed them we really have to scrounge and food pantries—some of them will let you go twice a month, but most of them it’s just once a month,” said Elizabeth Smith, a local mother.

The power outages were a result of Monday’s severe thunderstorms.

“I had just done my food shopping so I had just lost $300,” Smith said.

Smith is reliant on SNAP benefits to feed her three children.

“It was hard, I felt horrible. They [her kids] basically ate roman noodles for the first couple of days,” said Smith. “Now I’m sort of using my last resources.”

The Smith family (Provided)

Hamilton County Job & Family Services has posted this application to request replacement of SNAP benefits. The form requires people to provide their address, case number and more.

“Over the phone they [Hamilton County JFS] also told me I had to get a print off from Duke Energy—stating the dates, the times, that it was—the power was out,” said Smith.

Hamilton County Job & Family Services said the application needs to be submitted within 10 days of the loss.

