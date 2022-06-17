Serious motorcycle crash in Colerain Township, police say

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are at the scene of a crash involving a motorcyclist Thursday night in Colerain Township.

It happened sometime before 8 p.m. on Old Colerain Avenue, according to police.

The motorcyclist was the only vehicle involved, police say.

The rider was flown by UC Air Care to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries.

A passenger on the motorcycle was transported to the hospital by ambulance. The passenger’s condition is unknown.

Old Colerain Avenue will be closed indefinitely.

Colerain police are investigating.

Four motorcyclists have died in crashes in the last 72 hours, one in Indian Hill, one in Elsmere, one in Union Township and one in Miami Township.

A motorcyclist also died last week in West Price Hill.

