Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of Tri-State

First Alert Forecast Update For Friday
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for most of the Tri-State until 3 p.m. Friday.

A cluster of storms is moving east through the Ohio Valley, bringing the threat of heavy downpours and damaging winds.

This impacts the following counties: Hamilton, Clermont, Adams and Brown in southeastern Ohio; all of our northern Kentucky communities including ones in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties and Switzerland, Dearborn, Ohio and Ripley counties in southeastern Indiana.

The Storm Prediction Center has increased our risk of severe weather to “slight.”

>> Cooling centers: Here’s where to escape dangerous heat 🥵

Our current heat wave will last into Friday afternoon when the high temperature is expected to reach 90 with a heat index in the low-to-mid-90s.

This weekend looks great with lower temperatures and humidity amid plenty of sunshine.

Highs will be in the mid-80s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Enjoy it while it lasts because the heat will return in full force next week.

Daytime highs will soar to 92 degrees on Monday and 99 on Tuesday.

By Wednesday, temperatures will climb to 100 degrees for the first time in a decade in Cincinnati.

Humidity will be much lower next week than in the past few days, however, so the heat index will not be quite so unbearable.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

