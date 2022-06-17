Storms, heavy downpours possible for parts of Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thunderstorms and heavy downpours are possible for parts of the Tri-State until noon Friday.

This impacts Bracken, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson counties in northern Kentucky and Switzerland County in southeastern Indiana.

A large cluster of storms is moving east right now through the Ohio Valley.

The Storm Prediction Center has increased our risk of severe weather to “slight.”

Storms could produce damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Heads Up: Some of our NKY counties can expect the chance for some heavy downpours and thunder possible. This would be between 9am and noon, then clearing this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/rpznyRIbA8 — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) June 17, 2022

Check out the vivid lightning in this cluster in Indiana. Areas of NKY be ready for possible downpours that could work in, now until noon. pic.twitter.com/HTCJPSn3aX — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) June 17, 2022

Our current heat wave will last into Friday afternoon when the high temperature is expected to reach 90 with a heat index in the low-to-mid-90s.

This weekend looks great with lower temperatures and humidity amid plenty of sunshine.

Highs will be in the mid-80s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Enjoy it while it lasts because the heat will return in full force next week.

Daytime highs will soar to 92 degrees on Monday and 99 on Tuesday.

By Wednesday, temperatures will climb to 100 degrees for the first time in a decade in Cincinnati.

Humidity will be much lower next week than in the past few days, however, so the heat index will not be quite so unbearable.

