Suspect who ‘threatened to kill police in a shootout’ arrested in SWAT standoff: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect who abducted and beat a woman, held her against her will and “threatened to kill police in a shootout” is under arrest after a SWAT standoff in Cincinnati overnight, court records show.

It all unfolded in the 2500 block of Orland Avenue near Harrison Avenue in Westwood, starting at 8:52 p.m. Thursday until about 3 a.m. Friday, according to District 3 police.

Patrick Dailey, 58, of Westwood was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center by 3:13 a.m. on charges of aggravated robbery, abduction and inducing panic, court records show.

Dailey made the victim give him her keys and get into his truck to get her keys back, a criminal complaint states.

When she got into the truck, he sped off, almost causing her to fall out of the vehicle and refused to stop, according to the court document.

Then, police wrote, Dailey “violently beat her and made her strip her clothes off.”

He held the woman and a “co-defendant” against their will in an apartment but eventually allowed them to leave,” an affidavit states.

That’s when police say he barricaded himself inside the apartment “and threatened to kill police in a shootout,” according to the court document.

SWAT was called to respond and police told neighbors to stay inside their homes as a precaution: “Citizens were unable to go home for hours,” the affidavit states.

Police filed a motion with the court early Friday for a protection order for the victim against Dailey.

He is held without bond at the jail and will be arraigned at 9 a.m. Friday in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

The identity of the “co-defendant” was not included in court records.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story.

