Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Suspect who ‘threatened to kill police in a shootout’ arrested in SWAT standoff: court docs

A suspect who abducted and beat a woman, held her against her will and “threatened to kill...
A suspect who abducted and beat a woman, held her against her will and “threatened to kill police in a shootout” is under arrest after a SWAT standoff in Cincinnati overnight, court records show.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect who abducted and beat a woman, held her against her will and “threatened to kill police in a shootout” is under arrest after a SWAT standoff in Cincinnati overnight, court records show.

It all unfolded in the 2500 block of Orland Avenue near Harrison Avenue in Westwood, starting at 8:52 p.m. Thursday until about 3 a.m. Friday, according to District 3 police.

Patrick Dailey, 58, of Westwood was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center by 3:13 a.m. on charges of aggravated robbery, abduction and inducing panic, court records show.

Dailey made the victim give him her keys and get into his truck to get her keys back, a criminal complaint states.

When she got into the truck, he sped off, almost causing her to fall out of the vehicle and refused to stop, according to the court document.

Then, police wrote, Dailey “violently beat her and made her strip her clothes off.”

He held the woman and a “co-defendant” against their will in an apartment but eventually allowed them to leave,” an affidavit states.

That’s when police say he barricaded himself inside the apartment “and threatened to kill police in a shootout,” according to the court document.

SWAT was called to respond and police told neighbors to stay inside their homes as a precaution: “Citizens were unable to go home for hours,” the affidavit states.

Police filed a motion with the court early Friday for a protection order for the victim against Dailey.

He is held without bond at the jail and will be arraigned at 9 a.m. Friday in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

The identity of the “co-defendant” was not included in court records.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Anchorman’ actor arrested during drive from CVG to Comic Con event
‘Anchorman’ actor arrested during drive from CVG to Comic Con event
Missing Loveland woman's backpack found, family says
Police: 23-year-old Loveland woman found alive
Fire crews respond to blaze in Wilder warehouse Wednesday evening.
Crews battle fire at Castellini Company produce warehouse in NKY
The motorcyclist died in an ambulance.
Motorcyclist killed in Indian Hill crash
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time

Latest News

Frank's Friday First Alert Forecast Video Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Dog, owner attacked at downtown dog park, police say
GRAPHIC: Dog, owner attacked at downtown dog park, police say
More than 103,000 Duke Energy customers are without power as of 4 a.m. Tuesday, down from a...
Replacement benefits offered for SNAP food lost during Tri-State power outage
Kallen Hansen and Makayla Conder
Community members perform acts of kindness in honor of hospitalized Mason teen