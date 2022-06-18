Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

1 firefighter dead after Philadelphia building collapse

One firefighter is dead after a building collapse in a Philadelphia neighborhood left several...
One firefighter is dead after a building collapse in a Philadelphia neighborhood left several trapped. (Philadelphia Fire Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — One firefighter has died after being trapped in a building that caught fire in Philadelphia and then collapsed early Saturday, fire officials said.

The fallen firefighter was not immediately identified, but Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said he was a 27-year department veteran.

The building had caught fire just before 2 a.m. Saturday, Murphy said. The fire had been put out, but then the building collapsed at 3:24 a.m.

Four other firefighters and an inspector with the city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections had been rescued from the rubble. Murphy said they were in stable condition at hospitals.

Numerous firefighters were at the scene as the rescue effort unfolded, and some were seen hugging or wiping tears from their eyes, multiple news outlets reported.

“You can’t predict this,” Murphy told reporters at a news conference. “This was just a catastrophic accident that has really hurt our department.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog, owner attacked at downtown dog park, police say
GRAPHIC: Dog, owner attacked at downtown dog park, police say
Police said the driver was heading towards downtown.
I-71 is not the ‘Autobahn’: Officer clocks car driving more than 2x the speed limit
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says Russell Baumgartner was a prisoner at River City...
Prisoner escaped from UC Hospital, sheriff’s office says
Missing Loveland woman's backpack found, family says
Police: 23-year-old Loveland woman found alive
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time

Latest News

Coney Island shut down their world record attempt Friday night.
Coney Island shuts down world record attempt
One firefighter is dead after a building collapse in a Philadelphia neighborhood left several...
1 dead after building collapse in Philadelphia leaves several firefighters trapped
Coney Island shuts down world record attempt
Coney Island shuts down world record attempt
Jyan Waespe, 18, with his girlfriend Kayla who is expecting a child in August.
Community supporting family of Mason grad killed in crash through fundraisers, diaper drive