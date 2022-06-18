Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride

President Biden took a tumble off of his bike Saturday morning. (POOL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, but said he wasn’t hurt.

“I’m good,” he told reporters after U.S. Secret Service Agents quickly helped him up. “I got my foot caught” in the toe cages.

Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. Biden, who was wearing a helmet, tumbled when he tried to dismount, apparently falling on his right side and rolling onto his back before being helped up.

The president quickly collected himself and spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike. Biden did not need medical attention and is “fine”, according to a White House statement.

The Bidens are spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dog, owner attacked at downtown dog park, police say
GRAPHIC: Dog, owner attacked at downtown dog park, police say
Police said the driver was heading towards downtown.
I-71 is not the ‘Autobahn’: Officer clocks car driving more than 2x the speed limit
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says Russell Baumgartner was a prisoner at River City...
Prisoner escaped from UC Hospital, sheriff’s office says
Missing Loveland woman's backpack found, family says
Police: 23-year-old Loveland woman found alive
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time

Latest News

The fire district did not say how long the wild racoon has been on the light pole. The Central...
Raccoon gets stuck on NKY light pole
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, June, 13, 2022 after the...
Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens
Remaining cool tomorrow
Cooler and dry this weekend
President Biden took a tumble off of his bike Saturday morning. (POOL)
WATCH: Biden falls while dismounting his bike