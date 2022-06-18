Contests
Coney Island shuts down world record attempt

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Coney Island shut down their world record attempt at Sunlite Water Adventure Friday evening due to the behavior of the large crowds, according to Cincinnati police.

“Last night, Coney Island Park cancelled its World Record attempt for most people down a water slide due to a credible security threat that was later found to be false,” Spokesperson for Coney Island Jackie Reau said. “The safety of all the guests is our first priority. We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation.”

The park was attempting to set the world record for the most people down a water slide in 24 hours.

Officials with the park say that the all-ages event started Friday at noon and was supposed to run until noon Saturday at the Twister water slides.

Cincinnati police have not stated if anything happened at the park.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information is available.

