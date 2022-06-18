Dry and pleasant weather this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Relief is finally here after a long stretch of hot and humid weather. Today will be sunny and cool with a high of 78. The biggest difference is in the dewpoint. The dewpoints were in the 70s most of last week and this weekend they will be in the 40s and 50s! Father’s Day is also going to be quite nice with sunny skies and a high near 80. It should be great weather to go to the Reds game or other outdoor activities.

The heat returns as early as Monday with a high of 88. We will be close to 100 Tuesday and Wednesday. The humidity will be lower but it will still be dangerously hot at times.

There are only small chances for passing showers or storms with the threat for severe weather very low.

