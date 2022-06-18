Good Samaritan helps Tri-State mom who lost food during power outage

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State mother who raises three boys had to throw out her groceries because her power went out during severe weather.

Elizabeth Smith said she is reliant on SNAP benefits to feed her three children.

“I had just done my food shopping so I had just lost $300,” she said. “It was hard, I felt horrible. They [her kids] basically ate roman noodles for the first couple of days. Now I’m sort of using my last resources.”

A FOX19 NOW viewer who saw Smith’s story reached out to offer a helping hand.

“I’ve been on food stamps, it’s not easy,” the Good Samaritan said.

“There’s still nice people out there, you know? There’s still people that care. I’m very thankful,” Smith said.

The Good Samaritan, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she too was trying to make ends meet for her family through SNAP benefits years ago.

“I just know how she feels and I just thought - if I can do something to help, I want to,” she said.

Smith filed for a statement requesting replacing of SNAP benefits two days ago through the Hamilton County Job’s and Family Services but she still hasn’t received the funds.

JFS says the application needs to be submitted within 10 days of the loss, but Smith said many people don’t know this replacement resource exists.

“I think they need to extend the 10-day period because if nobody knows about it, how are they supposed to apply,” she said.

If you’re on SNAP benefits and have been impacted by the power outage, you can fill out an application here.

