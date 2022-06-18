Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Good Samaritan helps Tri-State mom who lost food during power outage

The Good Samaritan said she wanted to help the Smith family.
The Good Samaritan said she wanted to help the Smith family.(FOX19 NOW)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State mother who raises three boys had to throw out her groceries because her power went out during severe weather.

Elizabeth Smith said she is reliant on SNAP benefits to feed her three children.

“I had just done my food shopping so I had just lost $300,” she said. “It was hard, I felt horrible. They [her kids] basically ate roman noodles for the first couple of days. Now I’m sort of using my last resources.”

The Smith family
The Smith family(Provided)

A FOX19 NOW viewer who saw Smith’s story reached out to offer a helping hand.

“I’ve been on food stamps, it’s not easy,” the Good Samaritan said.

“There’s still nice people out there, you know? There’s still people that care. I’m very thankful,” Smith said.

The Good Samaritan, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she too was trying to make ends meet for her family through SNAP benefits years ago.

“I just know how she feels and I just thought - if I can do something to help, I want to,” she said.

Smith filed for a statement requesting replacing of SNAP benefits two days ago through the Hamilton County Job’s and Family Services but she still hasn’t received the funds.

JFS says the application needs to be submitted within 10 days of the loss, but Smith said many people don’t know this replacement resource exists.

“I think they need to extend the 10-day period because if nobody knows about it, how are they supposed to apply,” she said.

If you’re on SNAP benefits and have been impacted by the power outage, you can fill out an application here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Anchorman’ actor arrested during drive from CVG to Comic Con event
‘Anchorman’ actor arrested during drive from CVG to Comic Con event
Missing Loveland woman's backpack found, family says
Police: 23-year-old Loveland woman found alive
Fire crews respond to blaze in Wilder warehouse Wednesday evening.
Crews battle fire at Castellini Company produce warehouse in NKY
Dog, owner attacked at downtown dog park, police say
GRAPHIC: Dog, owner attacked at downtown dog park, police say
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time

Latest News

Cincinnati Police District One detectives say this suspect threw urine on a streetcar operator...
Man accused of throwing urine on streetcar operator arrested
The fire district did not say how long the wild racoon has been on the light pole. Central...
Fire district warns drivers of raccoon stuck on NKY light pole
Jyan Waespe, 18, with his girlfriend Kayla who is expecting a child in August.
Community supporting family of Mason grad killed in crash through fundraisers, diaper drive
Police said the driver was heading towards downtown.
I-71 is not the ‘Autobahn’: Officer clocks car driving more than 2x the speed limit