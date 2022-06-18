Contests
‘It’s not going to happen’: Ohio Senate president speaks on transgender athlete bill

Ohio Senator Matt Huffman, R-Lima
Ohio Senator Matt Huffman, R-Lima(WTVG)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - The provision on “genital inspection” in Ohio H.B. 61 was disputed by Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) during a forum at the City Club of Cleveland on Wednesday.

During the non-partisan debate, Huffman was mentioned by former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to give his perspective on genital inspections when it came to transgender athletes.

“I’m not sure why that’s in the bill,” Huffman said in regard to a concerned parent speaker. “It’s completely unnecessary.”

MORE >> Ohio House passes bill banning transgender girls from female school sports | Outrage grows over Ohio transgender athlete bill

H.B. 61, also known as the “Save Women’s Sports Act” by its supporters, includes a subsection that would require athletes to prove their sex with an inspection conducted by their physician.

Additionally, the bill included a mandatory analysis of the athlete’s genetic makeup.

Section 3313.5317 of House Bill 61 includes genital inspections conducted by the athlete's...
Section 3313.5317 of House Bill 61 includes genital inspections conducted by the athlete's physician.(Ohio Legislature)

“All of these tests can be done with a simple DNA swab,” Huffman added. “It’s not going to happen.”

The bill was introduced by Representatives Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) and Reggie Stoltzfus (R-Paris). Before being its own bill, H.B. 61 was once apart of H.B. 151 to “replace Ohio Teacher Residency Program with local mentorship.”

Currently, the bill is still in the house committee to determine if it will be amended or tabled.

