Pleasant Father’s Day before summertime heat, humidity returns

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday night into Sunday morning will be crisp and cool with low temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s with clear skies.

Father’s Day and Juneteenth celebrations couldn’t have better weather for mid-June! Low humidity, sunshine and light winds are expected with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Humidity builds back in the tri-state with more heat next week. Monday will have a mix of sun and clouds with mid 80s. Near-record highs will be in Cincinnati on both Tuesday and Wednesday with hazy, hot and humid conditions.

The record high for Tuesday, June 21 is 98° set back in 1933 and for Wednesday, June 22 is 97° set back in 1988.

Tuesday, June 21 at 5:14 a.m., the tri-state will officially enter the summer season! And the forecast has been ahead of schedule for the last couple of weeks!

Wednesday will be mainly dry with heat, humidity and sunshine. In the afternoon and evening, there is a slight chance of showers and storms -- though these don’t look like anything more than pop-ups at best and disorganized.

Temperatures dip slightly in the low 90s on Thursday and Friday, so the heat doesn’t go away. More sunshine stays around through next weekend.

