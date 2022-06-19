Contests
Another great day to go outside

By Ashley Smith
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It is even cooler this morning compared to yesterday. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s with clear skies. Today will be a great day to celebrate your father or just spend some time outside. It will be mostly sunny and comfortable with low humidity. High 80. Next week the heat is back with highs in the 90s most of the week. Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 89.

Tuesday is the first day of summer. Summer officially begins at 5:14am. It will be hot with a high of 97. The humidity begins to increase Wednesday with dewpoints back in the 60s. Highs remain in the 90s through Saturday. There will be a small chance for isolated, pop-up variety thunderstorms beginning Wednesday through Saturday.

