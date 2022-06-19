Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Body of driver recovered after dump truck rolls into reservoir

Crews recover the body of a driver of a dump truck that careened into a reservoir. (SOURCE: KCNC)
By Alan Gionet
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KCNC) – An oil slick on Gross Reservoir tells the story of what’s in the water beneath it.

Water rescue boats were positioned to recover the body of a truck driver, whose vehicle was trapped in about 35 feet of water.

On the other side of the reservoir, retired Colorado Springs Police Chief Rick Myers was saddened to learn of what happened.

“It’s a tragedy, it really is, and these guys are just trying to do their job, you know,” he said.

The oversized dump truck was ferrying 7,000 pounds of rock along the steep road when the edge of the road gave way.

The tumble was long and brutal down to the water over rocks. The big truck took out trees along the way.

In the dark, Chas Daker recorded video of the lights as rescuers arrived in the middle of the night.

“They were sending flashlights, people with flashlights,” he said. “And they were trying to find, maybe, hopefully, he’d been thrown out, and then a helicopter showed up with a big spotlight.”

The Gross Reservoir project to enlarge the capacity of the water supply that feeds Denver Water will nearly triple the capacity. It’s expected to take five more years to complete.

Many neighbors have been critical of the work.

Tragedy has now been added to a place many appreciate for its beauty every day.

Copyright 2022 KCNC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coney Island shut down their world record attempt Friday night.
Coney Island shuts down world record attempt
Police said the driver was heading towards downtown.
I-71 is not the ‘Autobahn’: Officer clocks car driving more than 2x the speed limit
Quion Brown, 23, was found in Martin Lake after a rafting accident.
Cincinnati native drowns in Florida lake after rafting accident
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says Russell Baumgartner was a prisoner at River City...
Prisoner escaped from UC Hospital, sheriff’s office says
The fire district did not say how long the wild racoon has been on the light pole. The Central...
Raccoon gets stuck on NKY light pole

Latest News

A child was grazed by bullet on Glenmeadow Lane Sunday morning.
6-year-old grazed by bullet in Bond Hill, police say
Police are investigating a homicide that happened in Camp Washington.
Police identify victim in Camp Washington homicide
Crews recover the body of a driver of a dump truck that careened into a reservoir.
Body of driver recovered after dump truck rolls into reservoir
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
Justices seem poised to hear elections case pressed by GOP