Car flips off of I-75 overpass, lands on Harrison Avenue

Police were at the scene of a crash on Harrison Avenue Sunday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police were at the scene of an accident Sunday where a car flipped on I-75 at the overpass and landed on Harrison Avenue.

Police say the single-vehicle accident happened around 11 a.m.

The driver was taken to the hospital, officers said.

It is unclear how the accident happened.

The condition of the driver is unclear at this time.

Police are still investigating.

