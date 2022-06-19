Car flips off of I-75 overpass, lands on Harrison Avenue

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police were at the scene of an accident Sunday where a car flipped on I-75 at the overpass and landed on Harrison Avenue.

Police say the single-vehicle accident happened around 11 a.m.

The driver was taken to the hospital, officers said.

It is unclear how the accident happened.

The condition of the driver is unclear at this time.

Police are still investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.