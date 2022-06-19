Contests
6-year-old grazed by bullet in Bond Hill, police say

A child was grazed by bullet on Glenmeadow Lane Sunday morning.
A child was grazed by bullet on Glenmeadow Lane Sunday morning.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 6-year-old was grazed by a bullet in Bond Hill Sunday morning, according to Chris Ruehmer with the Cincinnati Police Department.

Lt. Ruehmer says the shooting occurred between two men at the Glen Meadow Apartments.

Officers arrived at the scene on Glenmeadow Lane around 10:50 a.m.

The male victim was not injured, Lt. Ruehmer said.

Lt. Ruehmer adds that the 6-year-old was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police have not given information on the suspect.

Officers are still at the scene investigating.

