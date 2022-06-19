Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati native drowns in Florida lake after rafting accident

Quion Brown, 23, was found in Martin Lake after a rafting accident.
Quion Brown, 23, was found in Martin Lake after a rafting accident.((Photo provided by family))
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKER, Fla. (WXIX) - Police found the body of a Cincinnati native after a rafting accident in Florida on June 15.

Quion Brown, 23, was with two other individuals when he drowned in Martin Lake, officials said. According to Parker Police Chief Dennes Hutto, the raft capsized and all three went under water.

“We understand there were two males and a female that were on the raft,” Hutto said, according to WJHG. “They were in their early 20′s. Two of them came ashore and one was still missing.”

After four hours of looking for the missing individual, divers eventually found Brown’s body. He was confirmed deceased, Hutto said.

The two others who came ashore are expected to be okay. Hutto said one of which was sent to the hospital for treatment.

“He had a love for life,” Brown’s sister Mika Horton said. “He touched many people. All he wanted to do was make the world a better place... He had a pure heart of gold.”

His sister said he was a graduate of Sycamore High School.

Brown’s family is holding a fundraiser to bring his body home for burial through a GoFundMe.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coney Island shut down their world record attempt Friday night.
Coney Island shuts down world record attempt
Police said the driver was heading towards downtown.
I-71 is not the ‘Autobahn’: Officer clocks car driving more than 2x the speed limit
Dog, owner attacked at downtown dog park, police say
GRAPHIC: Dog, owner attacked at downtown dog park, police say
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says Russell Baumgartner was a prisoner at River City...
Prisoner escaped from UC Hospital, sheriff’s office says
Police are searching for Dayshawnda Amison, 32.
Police identify woman accused of shooting gun in OTR

Latest News

Juneteenth celebrations kick off in the Tri-State
Juneteenth celebrations underway in the Tri-State
Ohio Senator Matt Huffman, R-Lima
‘It’s not going to happen’: Ohio Senate president speaks on transgender athlete bill
The fire district did not say how long the wild racoon has been on the light pole. The Central...
Raccoon gets stuck on NKY light pole
Baby formula shipment to Ohio
Plane delivers 85,000 tins of baby formula to Ohio from Australia during national shortage