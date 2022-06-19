Cincinnati native drowns in Florida lake after rafting accident

PARKER, Fla. (WXIX) - Police found the body of a Cincinnati native after a rafting accident in Florida on June 15.

Quion Brown, 23, was with two other individuals when he drowned in Martin Lake, officials said. According to Parker Police Chief Dennes Hutto, the raft capsized and all three went under water.

“We understand there were two males and a female that were on the raft,” Hutto said, according to WJHG. “They were in their early 20′s. Two of them came ashore and one was still missing.”

After four hours of looking for the missing individual, divers eventually found Brown’s body. He was confirmed deceased, Hutto said.

The two others who came ashore are expected to be okay. Hutto said one of which was sent to the hospital for treatment.

“He had a love for life,” Brown’s sister Mika Horton said. “He touched many people. All he wanted to do was make the world a better place... He had a pure heart of gold.”

His sister said he was a graduate of Sycamore High School.

Brown’s family is holding a fundraiser to bring his body home for burial through a GoFundMe.

