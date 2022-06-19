Tri-state residents enjoy weather before heat returns this week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Tri-state residents took advantage of the nice weather before the hot and humid temperatures return this week.

The brief break from heat wave brought people to Smale Park Sunday to enjoy everything from the splash pad to the swings.

“It’s really, really nice, it’s really cold, and it’s refreshing. It’s nice to see spring weather back before summer,” Indiana resident Taylor Pierce said.

Taylor was with her sister Rebecca Pierce in Cincinnati for Father’s Day weekend.

“He’s a huge Reds fan, so we decided to take a trip and see the Reds play,” Rebecca said.

The Reds played against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday and will play against them again on Sunday.

The weather on Saturday hit 82 degrees, and Sunday’s high will be around the same.

Anyone looking to spend time outside is advised to do so before the heat wave returns.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, temperatures will reach the high 90s again, starting as early as Monday.

