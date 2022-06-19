Great Parks of Hamilton County hosts first Fairy Tale Festival in Glenwood Gardens

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first inaugural Fairy Tale Festival was held at Glenwood Gardens on June 18.

The magic went beyond the costumes as the mythical-themed day treated visitors to Madcap Puppet shows, arts and crafts, games and more.

Not only were the kids immersed in the magical world within Glenwood Gardens, but the adults also had fun reading fairytales to the children.

The Highfield Discovery Manger at Glenwood Gardens Doug Stevenson helped set up the event that to years to create.

“I think we’re unique here at Glenwood Gardens and the Highfield Discovery Garden of having those more sparking imaginations,” Stevenson said. “[It’s] so beyond just your stereotypical nature programs. We are really trying to engage kids and their surroundings.”

The event started with the idea to get children involved in more than nature alone, but also imagination.

