Heat and humidity builds back in the tri-state this week!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Skies continue to remain mainly clear tonight with low temperatures fall in the mid 50s for much of the tri-state.

Monday will have a mix of sun and clouds with mid 80s. It will also be a tad more humid, but heat and humidity will pack a punch going into Tuesday, the first official day of summer!

Near-record highs will be in Cincinnati on both Tuesday and Wednesday with hazy, hot and humid conditions and highs in the mid 90s with heat index values (feels like temperatures) in the low 100s possible.

The record high for Tuesday, June 21 is 98° set back in 1933 and for Wednesday, June 22 is 97° set back in 1988.

Wednesday will be mainly dry with heat, humidity and sunshine. In the afternoon and evening, there is a slight chance of showers and storms.

Temperatures dip slightly in the low 90s on Thursday and Friday, so the heat doesn’t go away. More sunshine stays around through next weekend.

