Juneteenth celebrations underway in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Juneteenth celebrations are underway this weekend, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S.

“It’s beautiful to see all the unity and all the people come out on such a wonderful day. It’s such a beautiful occasion to celebrate something like that, that’s so historic for black people and for our country,” Marcell Rogers said.

Rogers said that Juneteenth has been a national holiday in his family for years.

“If we don’t know where we’ve been, we don’t know where we’re going to go. We want to make sure we don’t make the same mistakes of the past, so it’s very important that we all know about our history,” he said.

Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday.

On June 17, 2021, it became a national holiday.

Here’s a list of events happening:

SUNDAY, JUNE 19:

Juneteenth Tasting Event at Findlay Market @ 4 p.m.

Juneteenth and Father’s Day Concert at Eden Park @ noon

Middletown’s 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration at Douglass Park @ 11 a.m.

Brady Neighborhood Concert at Westwood Maple Ridge Lodge @ 7 p.m.

FREE Juneteenth weekend at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MONDAY, JUNE 20:

Juneteenth at Rhinegeist @ 8 p.m.

