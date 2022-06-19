Near perfect weather for the final weekend of spring

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today’s low temperatures varied quite a bit but in some places like Middletown, Wilmington and Hamilton the lows were in the upper 40s! Today will be a great day to celebrate your father or just spend some time outside. It will be mostly sunny and comfortable with low humidity. High 80. Next week the heat is back with highs in the 90s most of the week. Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 89.

Tuesday is the first day of summer. Summer officially begins at 5:14am. It will be hot with a high of 97. The humidity begins to increase Wednesday with dewpoints back in the 60s. Highs remain in the 90s through Saturday. There will be a small chance for isolated, pop-up variety thunderstorms beginning Wednesday through Saturday.

