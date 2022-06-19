Homicide investigation underway in Camp Washington, police say
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police say that they are investigating a homicide in Camp Washington.
Police say that the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday along Colerain Avenue and Township Street.
At least one person was shot, officers said.
Officers have not identified a victim nor have they stated if they have a suspect at this time.
