Woman struck by train in Hamilton, dispatch says

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman was struck by a train at the train depot this afternoon in Hamilton.

The victim was air lifted out and taken to the hospital, according to Butler County Dispatch.

As of now, police are still investigating the scene.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

