Woman struck by train in Hamilton, dispatch says

(MGN)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman was struck by a train at the train depot this afternoon in Hamilton.

The victim was air lifted out and taken to the hospital, according to Butler County Dispatch.

As of now, police are still investigating the scene.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

