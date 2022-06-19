Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Yellowstone National Park to partly reopen after floods

New aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
New aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also impacted several nearby cities and towns in Montana. (CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park will partially reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday, after catastrophic flooding last week destroyed bridges and roads and drove out tourists.

The National Park Service announced Saturday that visitors will once again be allowed on the park’s southern loop, under a license plate system designed to manage the crowds: Those with even-numbered plates will be allowed on even-numbered days, and those with odd-numbered plates on odd-numbered days.

Commercial tours will be allowed whatever their plate number.

Visitors had been flocking to Yellowstone during its 150th anniversary celebration.

The southern half of the park includes Old Faithful, the rainbow-colored Grand Prismatic Spring, and the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone and its majestic waterfall.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coney Island shut down their world record attempt Friday night.
Coney Island shuts down world record attempt
Police said the driver was heading towards downtown.
I-71 is not the ‘Autobahn’: Officer clocks car driving more than 2x the speed limit
Dog, owner attacked at downtown dog park, police say
GRAPHIC: Dog, owner attacked at downtown dog park, police say
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says Russell Baumgartner was a prisoner at River City...
Prisoner escaped from UC Hospital, sheriff’s office says
Police are searching for Dayshawnda Amison, 32.
Police identify woman accused of shooting gun in OTR

Latest News

Quion Brown, 23, was found in Martin Lake after a rafting accident.
Cincinnati native drowns in Florida lake after rafting accident
FILE - National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White...
Biden adviser Jake Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19
Juneteenth celebrations kick off in the Tri-State
Juneteenth celebrations underway in the Tri-State
The Justice Department reports two men have been charged with a federal hate crime for...
Justice Dept.: 2 men charged with hate crime in violent attack while shouting racial slurs