11-year-old dies from gunshot wound in NKY

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - An investigation is underway in Northern Kentucky after an 11-year-old died from a gunshot wound.

The 11-year-old boy died around 11:45 p.m. Sunday at a home on Douglas Drive in Burlington, according to Lt. Philip Ridgell with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The lieutenant says the sheriff’s office is investigating to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Detectives are interviewing people now to see if any charges will be filed, Lt. Ridgell told FOX19 NOW.

