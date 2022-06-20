Contests
60-year-old man arrested in Sunday bank robbery

Danny Smith
Danny Smith(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Fifth Third Bank inside a Kroger store in Cincinnati was robbed Sunday and the 60-year-old suspect has confessed, court records show.

It happened at the Kroger store on Ferguson Avenue in Westwood.

Danny Smith of Madisonville was arrested shortly after police say he gave a teller a note implying he was armed with a gun, jumped over the counter, grabbed cash and ran out, court records show.

Smith was held overnight without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Monday.

