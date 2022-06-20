Coroner called to pedestrian crash in Warren County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Warren County Coroner’s Office is at the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian in Carlisle.

It happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Franklin-Madison Road and Chamberlain Road outside Carlisle, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

One vehicle was involved in the crash.

OSP is at the scene investigating.

FOX19 is headed there as well. We will update this developing story as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.