The Chicks postpone Tuesday show in Cincinnati

The Chicks
The Chicks(The Chicks / YouTube)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Superstar country-music trio The Chicks are rescheduling their Cincinnati show on 24 hours’ notice.

The show was scheduled to take place at Riverbend Music Center Tuesday night. It will now be held at the same venue on Sunday, Oct. 2, according to a press release from MEMI, which programs Riverbend.

The release cites a doctor’s orders for vocal rest as the cause.

Tickets for the original date will be honored for the Oct. 2 performance.

Those who cannot attend the rescheduled date can get a refund at the point of purchase.

