Dry and hot weather much of this week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The heat is back on beginning today. We are seeing some clouds this morning from a system to our northeast. Rain will not impact the Tri-State but the clouds will remain for several hours before clearing this afternoon. The high today will be just shy of 90.

Tuesday is the first day of summer. It will be hot and slightly more humid. High 97. Wednesday is hotter and more humid with the dewpoint in the 60s. We will see a cold front bring the chance for storms to the region Wednesday afternoon and evening. I don’t think everyone will see rain but the chance is there for everyone to have a heavy but brief shower with lots of lightning.

Thursday is cooler bit still hot with a high near 90. The weekend will be hot with highs in the 90s and a slight chance for rain Sunday.

