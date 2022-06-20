Contests
Fatal shooting in North Fairmount

Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal shooting in North Fairmount late Sunday.
Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal shooting in North Fairmount late Sunday.(WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police said they are investigating a fatal shooting in North Fairmount late Sunday.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Carll Street near Seegar Street at about 9 p.m.

Cincinnati police homicide investigators were at the scene for multiple hours overnight.

No arrests were announced, and suspect information was not released.

