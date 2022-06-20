Fatal shooting in North Fairmount
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police said they are investigating a fatal shooting in North Fairmount late Sunday.
Officers responded to the 1700 block of Carll Street near Seegar Street at about 9 p.m.
Cincinnati police homicide investigators were at the scene for multiple hours overnight.
No arrests were announced, and suspect information was not released.
