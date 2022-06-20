Contests
Findlay Market celebrates Juneteenth by lifting up Black chefs

‘Events like this bring everyone together’
Herban Vegans' Part of Findlay Market's Juneteenth Tasting Event
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Findlay Market held a two-day Juneteenth tasting event this weekend showcasing Black-owned businesses in the Tri-State.

All the proceeds from ticket sales went to the businesses that participated.

“Findlay has been very supportive of us since the very beginning,” said Danielle DeLaine, who owns Herban Vegans. “We actually started out in Findlay Kitchen. Before that, we were doing meal plans and we were doing pop-ups here and there.”

DeLaine started Herban Vegans in 2017. On Sunday, she treated attendees to a sample of so-called “miracle mac,” a soy-free, nut-free vegan macaroni and cheese.

Herban Vegans was recently a bronze winner at Taste of Cincinnati in the “soup/salad/side” category.

The Findlay Market event over Juneteenth weekend not only helped promote DeLaine’s business with samples and recognition, it also allowed her to show off other menu items, including a Sunday brunch of shrimp and grits étouffée.

Nor was the event just about tasting foods. It also promoted Black business owners and supported discussions about the history and importance of the holiday.

“Events like this bring everyone together so that we can get a better understanding of each other, where we’ve come from, where we are and where we plan to go,” DeLaine said. “I think that that’s all very important, and acknowledging those events that happened in the past, because to acknowledge them is to do something about them now.”

