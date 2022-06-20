Gas prices fall to $4.79 at some stations in Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Gas prices started to fall over the weekend in Greater Cincinnati, with some stations now charging about 20 cents less than this time last week.

Gas is listed as $4.79 per gallon at two stations in the northern suburbs: Marathon on U.S. 42 in Mason and BP on Central Avenue in Hamilton, according to GasBuddy.

Gas already has been selling below $5.00 for weeks in northern Kentucky, but this is the first we’ve seen it in a while north of the Ohio River.

The lowest price overall in the region right now remains Costco on Heights Boulevard in Florence at $4.75, GasBuddy says.

Patrick De Haan, a GasBuddy’s analyst, tweeted Friday “the national average could fall to $4.55-$4.75/gal in the weeks ahead unless trends shift.”

By Saturday morning, some stations started slightly dropping prices.

AAA says that was the first decline in nine weeks as oil prices fell back from multi-year highs.

There it is: Gas just below $5 in Cincinnati area @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/iA9f9D6b4J — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) June 18, 2022

Average gasoline prices in Cincinnati have fallen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.02 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 637 stations.

Prices in Cincinnati are 53.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.98 per higher than a year ago.

The price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents nationally in the past week and now costs $5.80 per gallon.

