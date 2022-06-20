Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Indiana state trooper sent to hospital after being struck by alleged drunk driver

Indiana State Police said a trooper has been sent to the hospital after he was struck by an...
Indiana State Police said a trooper has been sent to the hospital after he was struck by an alleged drunk driver on Monday morning.(Indiana State Police)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police said a trooper has been sent to the hospital after he was struck by an alleged drunk driver on Monday morning.

According to a release by ISP, the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. Monday in Speedway, Ind., just west of Indianapolis.

Trooper Keith Martin, with Indiana State Police, stopped to assist Speedway Police officers and Indiana Metropolitan Police officers along High School Road with a semi that was on fire.

ISP said Martin was standing beside his vehicle with his emergency lights on when he was hit by a silver Toyota Corolla. The driver then fled the scene, according to the release.

An IMPD officer was also injured due to the crash, who was treated on scene for his injuries.

Martin was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Police said he was alert and conscious.

Following the crash, Speedway police pulled over the Toyota near 7500 Crawfordsville Road in Brownsburg a short time later. Police said the vehicle had damage consistent to the crash that occurred on High School Road.

The driver was identified as 35-year-old Mayte Alaverez Rebollar from Indianapolis. Police said open alcohol bottles were found within the car, and the driver was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Rebollar was arrested on probable cause of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing serious injury and leaving the scene of a crash causing serious injury.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coney Island shut down their world record attempt Friday night.
Coney Island shuts down world record attempt
A car flipped from the I-75 overpass and on to Harrison Avenue Sunday, according to Cincinnati...
Car flips off of I-75 overpass, lands on Harrison Avenue
Ohio State Highway Patrol at the scene of a crash south of Batavia Sunday night.
Woman, infant killed in Clermont County crash, OSP says
Police are investigating a homicide that happened in Camp Washington.
Police identify victim in Camp Washington homicide
Quion Brown, 23, was found in Martin Lake after a rafting accident.
Cincinnati native drowns in Florida lake after rafting accident

Latest News

Baby formula shipment to Ohio
Plane delivers 85,000 tins of baby formula to Ohio from Australia during national shortage
A Doctor prepares a measles vaccine
Ohio sees first confirmed case of the measles in 3 years
The university has now tallied over 2,800 instances of alleged, decades-old sexual misconduct...
New OSU academic center to focus on psychedelic drug research
Ohio’s new fireworks law goes into effect soon; here’s what you need to know
Cincinnati Public Schools
CPS board approves tax levy renewal, Pride Month, opposes new arming teachers law