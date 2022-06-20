Kroger adding EV charging stations as part of sustainability push

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kroger is adding electric vehicle charging stations to its stores across the nation.

The Cincinnati-based grocery giant is adding hundreds of EV charging stations to stores in select markets. The stations result from a collaboration with Blink, Electrify America, EVgo, Tesla and Volta.

Ohio and Kentucky are among the states where future charging stations are planned, together with Illinois, Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia.

Already 350 chargers have been installed in areas of Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

Charging times can vary from as few as 10 minutes, with most sessions averaging around 30 minutes per vehicle, according to the company.

Said Kroger Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer Yael Cosset, “Increasing our customers’ access to EV charging stations at convenient Kroger locations supports our collective transition to a lower-carbon economy, We are leveraging technology and innovation to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and are offering customers easy ways to live a more sustainable lifestyle.”

Kroger’s sustainability goals include a 30 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The goal is in line with the Paris Agreement’s targeted global temperature increase of less than 2 degrees Celsius.

The company began purchasing green power from energy providers in 2019 and plans to expand the initiative going forward.

As of 2021, it had installed solar arrays at 15 facilities.

Read more here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.